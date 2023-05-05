No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa

Dr. S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, stated to the world on Friday that there is no justification for terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. He continued by saying that the threat of terrorism is still there throughout the world and it would be harmful to national security to ignore the issues surrounding it.



He stated that "We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms & manifestations including cross-border terrorism," reported The Times Of India.

He warned the group at the SCO meeting that turning a blind eye to terrorism would be harmful to the security interests and emphasised the need for all channels of funding terrorist activities to be seized and blocked. He also discussed how the difficulties of COVID-19 and geopolitical upheavals have had a significant impact on global supply chains.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was greeted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Goa. Earlier, at the dinner hosted by India's foreign minister on Thursday night to commemorate the start of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, Jaishankar and Zardari shook hands and exchanged greetings.