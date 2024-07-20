No Kerala minister bothered to visit Karnataka to oversee rescue operations: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP on Saturday lashed out at the state ministers, saying that none among them bothered to visit Karnataka where one of the state's lorry drivers still remains trapped under the landslide.

“All of us heard the noise created by the Kerala cabinet when a state minister was not given permission to travel to Kuwait following a fire incident. It has now been a few days since the landslide occurred in Karnataka and despite the affected area just across the border, not a single minister has bothered to visit the area and supervise the rescue operations,” said state BJP president K. Surendran.

A landslide occurred in Karnataka’s Shirur in which one of the lorry drivers from Kerala, Arjun, still remains stuck after a few days. At least 15 people are feared trapped under the debris.

Arjun’s family members have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining that there was a delay in launching the rescue operations.

“We wish the PM sends an army team so that the rescue takes place faster,” said the wife of Arjun.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Karnataka on Sunday while all the top leaders of Kerala are in regular touch with their counterparts in Karnataka.