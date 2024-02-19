No love lost for BRS, says BJP’s Laxman

New Delhi: It appears that there is a change in the mood of Telangana BJP leaders towards K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS in Telangana. National president of BJP’s OBC Morcha K Laxman told the media on the sidelines of the national executive that there was no question of having any alliance with the BRS. He said the BRS was a “dead snake” in Telangana. When asked about strong speculations with regard to BRS-BJP dosti which were continuing even after the Assembly elections, he said it was a mind game being played by the BRS and Congress.

He recalled the statement of KCR where he had stated that he was ready to meet the entire poll expenditure of bloc INDIA if they support him in defeating Modi-led government. What happened, he himself had lost power and the BRS and Congress are indulging in group fighting in the Assembly.

Laxman predicted that the BRS would hardly win any seat in the Lok Sabha elections. When asked about its main rival in the LS polls, he said obviously it is the Congress which has just to come to power. He said though the Congress has become weak in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, here since it is still new and had won the confidence of the people, it certainly stands to gain in the Lok Sabha elections and thus the fight will be between the BJP and the Congress only.

He said soon the BJP would launch bus yatra to expose the T Congress and its inability to implement the six guarantees. The state is debt ridden, there are not enough sources to generate revenue that is required to implement the 6G. The ruling party will start feeling the heat after the Lok Sabha elections, he added.