Live
- Turning Pages, Transforming Lives: Celebrating Literacy Worldwide
- New Zealand economy 'turning a corner' with real challenges ahead
- ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’: A perfect family entertainer
- Bengal school job case: ED tracks private school owned by Manik Bhattacharya
- India logs 40 new Covid cases
- ASUS launches new lineup of PCs starting Rs 37,990 in India
- Supreme Court grants interim protection to rtd Col booked by Manipur Police for book on Kuki rebellion
- High Court Advocate met with Chandrababu
- MP polls: BJP may finalise second list of candidates on Wednesday
- Police arrest TDP leaders for staging a protest
Just In
No matter how many times PM Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing: Congress
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation and unemployment, and said "no matter how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing".
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation and unemployment, and said "no matter how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing".
He also said that instead of taking some concrete measures, the government is only trying to divert attention from these issues.
In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also the party's general secretary said, "No matter how many achievements the Prime Minister and his ecosystem count, the reality is that the government has failed to control inflation. Just look at this report - Thali has become costlier by 24 per cent in one year.
"On one hand, unemployment is breaking records. On the other hand, inflation is skyrocketing. And instead of taking some concrete measures, the government is only trying to divert attention from these issues," he said, attaching a news report.
The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of inflation and unemployment