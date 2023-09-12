  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

No matter how many times PM Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
x

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Highlights

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation and unemployment, and said "no matter how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing".

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation and unemployment, and said "no matter how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing".

He also said that instead of taking some concrete measures, the government is only trying to divert attention from these issues.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also the party's general secretary said, "No matter how many achievements the Prime Minister and his ecosystem count, the reality is that the government has failed to control inflation. Just look at this report - Thali has become costlier by 24 per cent in one year.

"On one hand, unemployment is breaking records. On the other hand, inflation is skyrocketing. And instead of taking some concrete measures, the government is only trying to divert attention from these issues," he said, attaching a news report.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of inflation and unemployment

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X