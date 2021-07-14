No non-academic work for teachers, rules Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has passed a major order on non-academic work being carried out by teachers.

The court ruled that teachers will not be made to do non-academic work, citing the Right to Education Act, 2009 and directives have been issued to all District Magistrates in this regard.

The court has directed the authority concerned, all District Magistrates and district Basic Education Officers to issue the necessary orders.

Many non-academic works like distribution of mid-day meals, construction of buildings and boundary walls, running of school accounts, and assistance in making Aadhaar cards were being carried out by teachers, which will no longer be done.

The court, in its order, has said that teachers can only be employed during disasters, the Census, and general elections.

It ordered that the duty of teachers under the Right to Education Act, 2009 cannot be imposed for non-educational activities. Rule 27 of the Act was mentioned for this.