No place for anyone who doesn’t respect freedom fighters: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of honouring great leaders and denounced those who attack India’s faith, trample Sanatan culture, or disrespect the dignity of women.

Addressing Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan during the Bithoor Mahotsav at Kanpur on Sunday, he said those who attacked the country and her people can never serve as role models for India.

The Bithoor Mahotsav celebrates the legacy of Veer Shiromani Nanaji Rao Peshwa, CM Adityanath remarked that Kanpur is no longer scattered and deserted; it is now a metropolis linked to the development and heritage of new India.

He also recalled the significance of Bithoor, stating that it embodies India’s spiritual heritage and that the blood of patriotism courses through the veins of every Indian, inspired by figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, Guru Govind Singh, and others.

During the event, CM Adityanath shared a compelling statement made by the President of Indonesia at the Republic Day parade, noting, “If our DNA is ever tested, it will turn out to be Indian.” This, CM Yogi said, serves as an eye-opener for those who idolise foreign invaders instead of honouring India’s own heroes and revolutionaries.

He recalled the historical significance of Bithoorm and highlighted its association with legendary figures like Rani Laxmibai, who learned about warfare in this region, and how it became a source of inspiration for revolutionaries during India’s struggle for independence.

CM Adityanath also honoured Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on their martyrdom day, recognising them as courageous sons of Mother India and sources of inspiration for the youth.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the efforts made to ensure a clean and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga River, which was critical in accommodating over 66 crore devotees during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

The Chief Minister noted that, before 2019, four crore litres of sewage were discharged into the Ganga daily at Sisamau. However, thanks to the Namami Gange project, the river has been revitalised, and aquatic life has returned, marking significant improvements since the Ganga Action Plan was initiated in 1986. In conclusion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the importance of respecting India’s legacy while fostering development as a united nation.

During the event, he distributed loans of 5.42 crore to 1,302 entrepreneurs in Kanpur under the Appointment letters provided to 329 newly appointed Anganwadi workers. Rs 6.35 crore in assistance was distributed to 127 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Krishak Accident Welfare Scheme.