Live
- Thota Srinivasa Rao takes charge as SP of Gadwal district
- The victim should be protected and compensated
- Pi42 Aims to Educate Over 150,000 citizens in Hyderabad about Crypto in FY25
- Samsung Partners with Paytm to Bring Travel & Entertainment Services to Samsung Wallet in India
- IBM Study: Indian CEOs Say There Is No Effective AI Without Effective Governance, But Most Don’t Have the Policies in Place Yet
- Exploring the Different Types of Term Insurance
- Get a Top Honda Bike in 2024 With a Two-Wheeler Loan from Bajaj Finance
- High-Level Committee to Be Constituted to Resolve Issues of Dalit Industrialists
- Bay Window Celebrates Victory at the Design Excellence Awards 2024
- Strengthening Hyderabad’s last mile connectivity with the Tata Magic Bi-Fuel
Just In
No request so far on providing Consular access to Nikhil Gupta, says MEA
India on Friday said that it has so far not received any request for providing Consular access to Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused by the US authorities of having involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani leader.
New Delhi: India on Friday said that it has so far not received any request for providing Consular access to Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused by the US authorities of having involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani leader.
Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US and produced in a New York federal court earlier this week.
"We have so far not received any request for Consular access for Mr Gupta but his family has got in touch with us and we are in touch with the family members. We are looking at the matter as to what can be done on the request," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.
Appearing before Magistrate Judge James Cott on Monday, Gupta made the "not guilty" plea through his lawyer.
Assistant Federal Prosecutor Ashley Nichols told the court that Gupta is charged in the murder-for-hire plot.
Cott ordered him to be kept in custody till the next date of hearing on June 28, when a conference on the case is scheduled.