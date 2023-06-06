No 'Setting' With Amit Shah, Says Bajrang Punia

Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia claimed today that the government had asked them not to talk about their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night. Bajrang Punia is one of the wresrlers handling the protest from the forfront against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the wrestling federation and a BJP MP as he has been accused of sexual harassment.



Mr. Punia stated that they had no "setting" with the Home Minister and that Mr. Shah had informed them that an inquiry was being conducted. He remarked that the protest movement won't stop; it hasn't gone away and have been planning how to move it along.

In response to allegations that the wrestlers who met the Home Minister had reached an agreement and that further protests were pointless, Mr. Punia claimed that although the government had instructed them not to talk about their meeting with Amit Shah, they had instead leaked the information to the media. NDTV quoted Bajrang Punia saying that "The athletes aren't satisfied with the government's response, neither is the government agreeing with our demands."

Seven female wrestlers, one a minor, have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, and the wrestlers urged an impartial investigation and swift action against him.

According to sources, the meeting started at 11 p.m. and went for more than an hour. Mr. Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian were present.It's been learned that Amit Shah reassured the wrestlers that the law still applies to everyone equally.