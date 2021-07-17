No truth in reports of resignation: BS Yediyurappa

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called the legislative party meet on July 26. He announced this soon after he returned to the state after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Yediyurappa termed his visit to Delhi as successful and said the Central leaders had asked him to continue in his post and that there was no discussion on the leadership change. "The Central leaders have asked me to continue as Chief Minister and strengthen the party. It is our duty to follow their instructions from time to time. There is no question of leadership change," Yediyurappa told reporters on his return from Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had dismissed reports about his resignation as Chief Minister as "not at all true".

He denied any discussion on alternative leadership and said that there was no dearth of substitute leaders in the BJP.



However, he maintained that the party had given him the charge and he will work to strengthen the party by taking everyone along.

The Chief Minister said that the discussions during his meetings with the Central leaders revolved around developing and strengthening the party in Karnataka before elections and ensuring the party comes back to power in the state. On his meeting with JP Nadda, Yediyurappa said the BJP chief asked him to give special emphasis on bringing the party back to power in Karnataka. "The same was told by the Prime Minister. A detailed discussion happened," he said.

He also said that his meeting with Defence Minister Singh Rajnath Singh was on similar lines and added that Shah told him: "We will win cent per cent in Uttar Pradesh, and in Karnataka, there is bright future, and we are with you."

"He (Shah) has asked us to work hard in Karnataka and ensure winning more seats in Lok Sabha elections. He has asked me to take responsibility of strengthening the party in Karnataka…(Shah said) our blessings are with you," Yediyurappa said.