No world leader asked us to stop Op Sindoor: Modi

New Delhi: tPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated Centre's claims that Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire with India and no world leader asked New Delhi to stop counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor. Responding to the debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the PM said India had full support from all the countries in the world except three nations.

"We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor," the PM said. Further, Modi clarified that even though US Vice President JD Vance had called him on May 9, he could not take the call as he was busy holding a meeting. The PM added, "On the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was busy in a meeting with the forces. When I called him back, he told me Pakistan was planning a big attack. My answer was that if this is Pakistan's intention, it will have to pay a heavy price."

"If Pakistan attacks, we will respond with a big attack. I said "ham goli ka jawaab gole se denge" (we will reply to a bullet with a cannonball). On May 10, we destroyed Pakistan's military strength. This was our response and our resolve. Even Pakistan understands now that every reply by India is bigger than the last. It knows that if such a situation arises in the future, India can go to any extent. Let me reiterate in this temple of democracy: Operation Sindoor is still on," he added.