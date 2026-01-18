Noida Software engineer’s Final Call Before Car Plunges Into Flooded Construction Site

A 27-year-old software professional lost his life after his car broke through a roadside drain wall and plunged into a waterlogged basement of an under-construction building in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. According to police, initial findings suggest that poor visibility and excessive speed may have led to the fatal accident.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, lived with his father in a high-rise apartment in Sector 150 and was employed as a software engineer in Gurugram. The accident occurred around midnight, following which Mehta managed to call his father and inform him that he was trapped inside the vehicle after it had fallen into the drain.

Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the fire department, were deployed during the night. After several hours of search and rescue operations, Mehta’s body was recovered in the early morning hours.

Recounting the incident, the victim’s father, Raj Kumar Mehta, said his son had called him from inside the submerged car, repeatedly saying that he was stuck. Despite reaching the spot, he claimed help could not reach his son in time, alleging that the absence of a swimmer delayed rescue efforts even though the water level was deep.

Friends and eyewitnesses also raised concerns over the response time of rescue teams. One of Mehta’s friends said the teams arrived only around 2.30 am and entered the water much later. An eyewitness claimed that the victim remained trapped inside the car for nearly two hours, during which he continuously pleaded for help.

Police said Mehta was driving a Grand Vitara and lost control while negotiating a turn. The vehicle hit the boundary wall of a drain and fell into the flooded basement. Fire officials confirmed that rescue operations continued until around 5 am.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Upadhyay stated that the drain was around six to seven feet wide and that a combination of poor visibility and speed likely caused the driver to lose control. In his complaint, Mehta’s father alleged that residents had earlier urged authorities to install barricades and reflectors near the drain, but no action was taken. Police said they are still examining how the car ended up fully submerged despite parts of the boundary wall remaining intact.