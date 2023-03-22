Noida traffic cops train in soft skills to welcome G20 guests

Noida: As preparations are afoot for hosting G20 event in Greater Noida later this year, the local traffic police personnel are undergoing soft skill training to ensure the international visitors do not face any obstacles on the road. The Noida traffic police personnel will be at the service of G20 dignitaries right from Delhi airport, where a helpdesk would be set up for them. They are also coordinating with their Delhi counterparts to chalk out plan for glitch-free movement on the roads during the event, officials here said. The G20 event is tentatively proposed to be held in Greater Noida either during end of August or first week of September.





The global event is being held this year under India's presidency and around 200 guests from various countries and the European Union are expected in Greater Noida, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said, "Besides the core policing of traffic management, around 250 personnel—150 constables and 100 sub-inspectors — will be trained in soft skills like spoken English, polite behaviour with international guests who are expected in August - September." "So far, around 70 SIs and some constables have started their soft skills training and once done with that, their duties during the G20 event will be decided.





The idea is to deploy those with better soft skills at front-end position so they can communicate with the guests if needed," Yadav told PTI. He said the tentative venue for the global event is the Jaypee Greens resort in Greater Noida. During the G20 event, quick response teams (QRTs) will be deployed at crucial locations to immediately tackle any congestion or traffic snarls on the roads while additional force has also been requisitioned for deployment, he said. The traffic police have already finalized deployment, worked on parking plan, security arrangements and other minute aspects related to the event to ensure smooth execution of the programmes. "Our initial deployment will be at the Delhi airport itself. We will be setting up a helpdesk there to address any query of the guests. The guests will be provided with a pilot and an escort vehicle during their journey from Delhi to the venue in Greater Noida. A traffic personnel will be on board their bus/vehicle for assistance," Yadav said.





During the G20 programme in Greater Noida, security checks at border areas including Noida-Delhi border will also be enhanced, he said. "For the venue, it has been planned that the parking space will be allotted to the visitors country-wise so that there is no confusion and dignitaries experience convenience," the officer said. Officials have also made arrangements for traffic management in case delegates wish to go towards Agra and Mathura – tow popular tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh, or go for sight-seeing in Noida, he said.





"Alternatives routes and diversions have also been planned and kept on standby in case there is high traffic during the movement of the international delegates. Officials have also made a tentative traffic and security plan if the delegates want to visit places in Noida," he added. Yadav said the traffic police is also coordinating with the local Noida and Greater Noida authorities for improving lighting, camera surveillance and other infrastructure in the twin cities adjoining Delhi. "All cameras in Noida are already functional and ITMS (integrated traffic management system) is operational. Greater Noida has also started working on getting cameras installed on key stretches. There is regular coordination and discussion with Delhi Police also," he added.



