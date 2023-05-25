None can stop India's rise, says Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said India is moving on an unprecedented growth trajectory, and the country will become a "global" leader by 2047, the year when it will commemorate a hundred years of Independence. He stressed that the economic progress of the country was deeply connected to its security, and defence forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) were guardians of the "holistic growth" of India.

Dhankhar was speaking at the annual 'Rustamji memorial lecture' of the BSF here. The lecture is organised in memory of the BSF's first chief and founding father K F Rustamji, who was the director general of the 2.65 lakh-strong force during 1965-74. He died in 2003.