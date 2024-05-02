"Gang of Land Scammers Busted by C.C.S. Police in Sangareddy District"

In a recent operation, the C.C.S. Police in Sangareddy District successfully busted a gang involved in looting flats worth crores by creating fake Aadhaar cards, fake documents, fake owners, and fake family members. The District SP, Sri Chennuri Rupesh I.P.S., disclosed the details of the operation during a press meet held at the district police office.

The accused individuals, Durga Prasad, Subbarao, and Ravi Goud, were arrested for their involvement in creating fake documents and fictitious owners for plots located in the Aminpur, Rameswaram Banda area. These plots, which had been vacant for the last 20-25 years, were targeted by the gang for their illegal activities.



The gang operated in two main ways - creating fake owners and fake Aadhaar cards to sell plots, and fabricating fake descendants to continue the illegal sale of properties. So far, they have sold 15 to 20 plots valued at around 15 crores using these fraudulent methods.



The District SP highlighted the importance of vigilance among the public when purchasing plots to avoid falling victim to similar scams. He also pointed out the negligence of the register office in verifying the authenticity of documents, urging for appropriate action to be taken against those responsible.



During the press meet, Inspector Kishore, DCRB Inspector Ramesh, CCS Staff, and other officials were present to discuss the details of the operation and the measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The district police office continues to investigate the matter further in order to bring all individuals involved in the scam to justice.

