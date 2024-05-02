Director Sukumar's Daughter Sukriti Veni Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Child Actress

Director Sukumar's daughter, Sukriti Veni Bandreddy, has emerged as a shining talent in the film industry, bagging the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Child Actress. This recognition comes for her captivating performance in the movie ‘Gandhi Thatha Chettu,’ where she played the lead role.

The award ceremony, held in Delhi on Tuesday, celebrated Sukriti's exceptional acting prowess, which has garnered international acclaim. Currently an eighth-grader at the International School of Hyderabad, Sukriti has already impressed audiences and critics alike.



‘Gandhi Thatha Chettu’ holds a special place in the film festival circuit, having been screened and lauded at various international events. Sukriti's powerful portrayal in the film resonated deeply, adding to the movie's numerous accolades.



Beyond the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sukriti has also been recognised with the Best Debut Child Actress awards at both the Dubai International Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival. Additionally, ‘Gandhi Thatha Chettu’ itself has been showered with honours, including Best Film at the 11th Noida International Film Festival and Jury Best Film at the New Delhi Film Festival.

