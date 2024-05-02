Commerce Min may include e-com hubs in its 100-day plan

Developing e-commerce hubs in the country to further promote India's exports through online medium are expected to figure in the commerce ministry's 100-day agenda roadmap for the new government, an official said.



The commerce ministry's arm DGFT is already working with the RBI and concerned ministries, including the finance ministry, on several steps to promote exports through e-commerce medium as huge export opportunities are there in the sector. The exercise assumes significance as ministries have been asked to prepare a 100-day plan for the new government. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world's biggest election exercise, kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.

The official said that these hubs can help further promote exports through e-commerce mediums. According to an industry expert, in such hubs, export clearances can be facilitated. Besides, it can also have warehousing facilities, customs clearance, returns processing, labelling, testing and repackaging.