Live
- Excise policy case: Delhi court defers K. Kavitha's bail plea till May 6
- Districts dominate, Kolkata lags in results of Bengal state board secondary examinations
- Delhi HC grants bail to three accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case
- Mahindra Auto sells 41,008 SUVs in India in April, registering 18 pc growth
- Pitch for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match installed
- Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away
- Omar Abdullah says BJP trying to divide people on religious lines
- Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024
- Akums Drugs launches DCGI-approved meds for treatment of resistant high BP
- Janhvi Kapoor turns host for Sridevi's Chennai home, says it was her 'prized possession'
Just In
Commerce Min may include e-com hubs in its 100-day plan
Developing e-commerce hubs in the country to further promote India's exports through online medium are expected to figure in the commerce ministry's...
Developing e-commerce hubs in the country to further promote India's exports through online medium are expected to figure in the commerce ministry's 100-day agenda roadmap for the new government, an official said.
The commerce ministry's arm DGFT is already working with the RBI and concerned ministries, including the finance ministry, on several steps to promote exports through e-commerce medium as huge export opportunities are there in the sector. The exercise assumes significance as ministries have been asked to prepare a 100-day plan for the new government. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world's biggest election exercise, kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.
The official said that these hubs can help further promote exports through e-commerce mediums. According to an industry expert, in such hubs, export clearances can be facilitated. Besides, it can also have warehousing facilities, customs clearance, returns processing, labelling, testing and repackaging.