Northeast is heart and soul of Bharat: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday declared that the Northeast is the heart and soul of Bharat, urging the media to champion the region's potential in tourism and development.

He emphasised that the Northeast is not just a geographic region but a vibrant tapestry of cultures, traditions, and natural beauty that embodies the essence of India.

Delivering the keynote address at a media conclave in New Delhi, Dhankhar highlighted the transformative impact of the Government’s “Act East Policy” and the importance of media in shaping national narratives.

"Put together New Zealand, Switzerland, and Scotland, and you will still fall short of the wealth of the Northeast. Each state in the region is a paradise for visitors, tourists, and locals alike," he remarked.

The Vice-President emphasised the significant strides made in improving connectivity, calling it a game-changer for the region. "The number of airports has doubled, and waterways have expanded twentyfold, sparking immense interest and investment nationwide," he added.

Dhankhar also highlighted the recent recognition of Assamese, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit, as one of the five out of 11 classical languages of India. "This designation carries a positive ripple effect, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our nation," he stated.

The Vice President also mentioned the region's rich spiritual and natural heritage, including the revered Kamakhya temple and the world-famous Kaziranga National Park. "Where do you get blessings? Kamakhya. Where do you see a sanctuary of this kind? Kaziranga," he said, underscoring the divine and ecological significance of the Northeast.

Dhankhar expressed his admiration for the vibrant culture, exquisite cuisine, and energy of the people of the Northeast. "I cannot describe in words the kind of cultural fiesta I experienced there, the Northeast is the heart and soul of Bharat," he remarked, reflecting on his participation in the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, where the significance of the "Act East" policy was made clear.

The Vice-President emphasised that the Act East Policy will not be confined to the frontiers of the nation, but goes beyond India, fostering deeper connections with the Southeast Asian countries.

He pointed out the growing connectivity that will soon enable travel from the Northeast to Cambodia, where the iconic Angkor Wat temple is being restored through the efforts of the Government of India. "This policy will be a game changer, fostering deeper cultural and economic ties with the region," he said.

Dhankhar also drew parallels with Kashmir, remarking, "Kashmir, too, is a breathtaking destination that must be embraced and celebrated." He recalled, "In the 1990s, during my tenure in the Union Ministry, I visited Srinagar, and there were hardly 20 people on the road. Last year, according to Rajya Sabha records, more than 2 crore visited Jammu and Kashmir as tourists. This is a testament to the transformative journey of our nation."

He highlighted the potential of tourism to transform the Northeast's economy, stating, "Tourism can change the entire landscape of the Northeast, driving exponential employment growth and positioning the region as a global tourist hub."

Emphasising the media's role in nation-building, Dhankhar urged the media to serve as ambassadors for the Northeast, promoting its tourism potential and developmental strides.

"The media plays a pivotal role in informing the public and igniting minds. Your stories can serve as powerful tools for development, shining a light on the unique opportunities present in our diverse regions,” he remarked. “Let us develop in this country a habit of hand-holding and counselling. We cannot damage our mother and our institutions; we have to nurture them. Democracy gets nurtured when each of its institutions, including the media, performs optimally."

The Vice-President also stressed the need for responsible media in a time of rapid technological disruption. He underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of public discourse, saying, "The editorial space must inform and sensitise the public, ensuring the media continues as the watchdog of democracy."

He further recalled the courageous stance of newspapers during the Emergency, when some protested censorship by leaving their editorial space blank. "The media must always stand as a pillar of democracy," he remarked, emphasising that the freedom of the press is intertwined with its responsibility.

Expressing concern over the dangers posed by misinformation, sensationalism, and anti-national narratives, Dhankhar called upon the media to use technology to counter these threats. "False narratives and sensationalism may be juicy, but they damage the nation’s fabric. The media must neutralise these forces and safeguard our democratic values," he urged.

Reflecting on the broader national growth, the Vice-President recalled the economic challenges India faced in the 1990s. "I remember my days in the 1990s as a Member of Parliament and a Union Minister. At that time, our gold was shipped to Switzerland to sustain our economic credibility, and our foreign exchange reserves stood at around 1 billion US dollars," he recounted.

He then congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the current government for their efforts, stating, "Today, we have crossed $700 billion in foreign exchange reserves, a remarkable achievement that showcases the resilience and growth of our nation."

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Jayanta Baruah, Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.