Live
- Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Quotes to Share on 15th November
- Cong will change CM every 6 months: KTR
- Intense battle brews in Kollapur
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
Just In
Northeast Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Rain Alerts, School Closures
- The northeast monsoon takes a severe turn in Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue rain alerts across multiple districts.
- Orange warnings for Cuddalore, Mayiladhuturai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur, along with Karaikal in Puducherry, signify heightened rainfall.
The northeast monsoon has heightened its impact in Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue rain alerts for various districts in the state, as well as Karaikal in Puducherry.
An orange warning has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladhuturai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur districts in Tamil Nadu, along with Karaikal in Puducherry, on Wednesday. Additionally, a yellow alert is in place for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Thanjavur districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry.
The Meteorological Department anticipates light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these mentioned areas. The consequences of the intensified monsoon are evident, with schools in Chennai and educational institutions in Thiruvallur district remaining closed due to continuous rainfall. Furthermore, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal in response to the inclement weather conditions.