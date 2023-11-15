  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Northeast Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Rain Alerts, School Closures

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

  • The northeast monsoon takes a severe turn in Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue rain alerts across multiple districts.
  • Orange warnings for Cuddalore, Mayiladhuturai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur, along with Karaikal in Puducherry, signify heightened rainfall.

The northeast monsoon has heightened its impact in Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue rain alerts for various districts in the state, as well as Karaikal in Puducherry.

An orange warning has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladhuturai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur districts in Tamil Nadu, along with Karaikal in Puducherry, on Wednesday. Additionally, a yellow alert is in place for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Thanjavur districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry.

The Meteorological Department anticipates light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these mentioned areas. The consequences of the intensified monsoon are evident, with schools in Chennai and educational institutions in Thiruvallur district remaining closed due to continuous rainfall. Furthermore, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal in response to the inclement weather conditions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X