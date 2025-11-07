Northern Railway Officials and Passengers Participate in Mass Singing of Vande Mataram

New Delhi, 07.11.2025

Today, as the nation celebrates 150 years of our national song, Vande Mataram, officials of Northern Railway, along with passengers, participated in a mass singing of the national song "Vande Mataram" at various locations across the region.

At the Baroda House headquarters in New Delhi, the event was led by Northern Railway's Additional General Manager (AGM), Shri Mohit Chandra. The solemn occasion witnessed a strong show of patriotism as railway officials and staff joined in to sing the iconic anthem, celebrating the country's heritage and unity.

Simultaneously, at the New Delhi Railway Station, the Mass Singing of Vande Mataram was led by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi, Shri Pushpesh Raman Tripathi. The event at the station drew a large crowd of passengers, making it a memorable and heartwarming experience for everyone present.

As part of the nationwide initiative, the Vande Mataram anthem was played at all major stations under Northern Railway's jurisdiction and in selected running trains. Passengers, as well as railway personnel, took part in this patriotic display, reinforcing the spirit of unity and devotion to the nation.

The year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. Our national song “Vande Mataram”, by Bankimchandra Chatterji was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on 7th November in 1875. The participation of passengers in this mass event highlights the collective commitment to celebrating India's cultural and national heritage.

***

(For Chief Public Relations Officer)