Nor’wester hits Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: A nor wester accompanied with showers lashed Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening. Dark clouds engulfed the skyline of the city and surface wind at a speed of 40-50 km started blowing.
Trees in several areas of the city were uprooted. Electricity poles were bent by the heavy wind at some places snapping power supply. Raj Mahal Square, Bomikhal, Damana, Old Town and Sikharchandi were the worst affected areas of Bhubaneswar. Neighbouring city Cuttack was also hit by nor’wester.
