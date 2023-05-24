Live
Not Inviting Droupadi Murmu In Inaugration Is Insult To Constitutional Post, Says Rahul Gandhi
The opposition parties have suggested that the President should inaugrate the building instead of PM.
The former leader of the Congress, mentioned that the "Parliament is not constructed by bricks of ego, but through constitutional values"
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, claimed on Wednesday that neither getting President Droupadi Murmu's participation in the ceremony nor her invitation to it would be a "insult" to the position of the nation's highest constitutional office.
The opposition party stated that in addition to serving as the Head of State of India, the President also convenes, prorogues, and addresses Parliament. As a result, they have suggested that the President should inaugrate the building instead of PM.
Additionally, according to the former leader of the Congress, mentioned that the "Parliament is not constructed by bricks of ego, but through constitutional values," reported The Times Of India.
His comments came after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, AAP, and TMC, declared their intention to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the new Parliament complex because they see no point in investing in a new structure at a time when Parliament has lost its democratic soul.
Meanwhile, upon the invitation of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi will officially inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.
