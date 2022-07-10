Now, ED files chargesheet against Amnesty

New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate issued a FEMA show-cause notice of Rs 61.72 crore against Amnesty India and its former head Aakar Patel, the agency on Saturday said it has filed a money-laundering chargesheet against the organisation and a few other entities.

A prosecution complaint has been filed before the court of Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru city against Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others. The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and issued summonses to the accused, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The money-laundering case was filed by the ED after taking cognizance of a CBI FIR against the accused, whom the latter agency had booked for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 and under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).