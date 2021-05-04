Now, GPS keeps an eye on oxygen tankers in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department in collaboration with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) state unit has fitted GPS devices to monitor the movement of oxygen tankers in the state, an official said here on Tuesday.

From Monday, 250 oxygen tankers fitted with the GPS devices have enabled the Transport Department to keep 24X7 tabs on the vehicles on a single dashboard set up in the Transport Commissioner's office.



The development came after FADA State Chairperson Amar Jatin Sheth met Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane and discussed the issues recently.



Following Dhakane's recommendation, the FADA decided to arrange the GPS devices, roped in MOBO which has the technical knowhow and expertise and spent Rs 10 lakh for the venture.



FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said the move would strengthen the hands of the state government at the height of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.



It will also help save precious lives of patients by providing them with the lifesaving oxygen on time, and help the efficient management of tankers' movements, said Sheth.



Dhakane appreciated the contribution of FADA and said the GPS fitted tankers would be able to do a quick turnaround and help save more peoples' lives.



Maharashtra currently is the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of infections and deaths, though the situation is gradually improving, and there is a huge demand for oxygen among the patients.

