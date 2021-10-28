Now health linked with development in India: Mandaviya

New Delhi: It is due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Health has been linked with development in India, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday here.

He said that earlier health meant only treatment but development has now been linked to health, which will bring prosperity in the country.

Emphasizing that preventive care is an essential component of the health sector, Mandaviya said that initiatives like Khelo India, Yoga, etc., play a vital role in realising the aim of a healthy society.

The Union Health Minister was speaking on 'Transforming Healthcare for a better tomorrow' at the inaugural session of CII Asia Health 2021 summit today.

He underlined various schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (health insurance scheme), Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) for generic medicines, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his address which has important role in making healthcare accessible and affordable.

He added that the government is focusing on the theme of 'From Token to Total Health'. PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which was launched on October 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is another such initiative in this regard. It will help in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

Highlighting the need to link technology and healthcare, the Union Minister mentioned that there is a need to adopt latest technologies like Nano and Robotic technologies in the Health sector. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is one such initiative that will utilize the digital ecosystem to further ease of living, he said.

Speaking on the importance of creating awareness, Mandaviya highlighted the successful initiatives taken by the Prime Minister during the Covid-19 pandemic to increase public awareness. He mentioned how campaigns like 'Dawai bhi Kadai Bhi' and 'Do Gaj ki Doori, Mask hai Zaruri' reached out to masses and helped curb the Covid infection in the country. Similarly, awareness plays a vital role in the successful implementation of campaigns like Tuberculosis (TB), AIDS, etc., he said.