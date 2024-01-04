Live
- Discovering Magnific.ai: A Breakdown of the AI Image Upscaling Tool
- Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
Now, protests against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
New Delhi: The ongoing crisis in Indian wrestling took a new twist on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar for a symbolic three-hour protest against the loss of one crucial year of their careers, a situation for which they blamed top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrived from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, catching the police unawares. Close to 300 of them came from Arya Samaj Akhara in Chhaprauli, Baghpat while many others came from the Virender Wrestling Academy in Narela.
