NRC is mischievous plan to divide India: Chidambaram
Highlights
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the National Register of Citizens a 'sinister and mischievous plan' to divide the country.
Addressing a press conference, he also said there is a world of difference between the National Population Register of 2010 and the NPR of 2020.
The NPR of 2020 with additional fields of information is a disguised attempt to carry out an Assam NRC-like exercise throughout the country and must be "stoutly opposed", the Congress leader told reporters.
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT