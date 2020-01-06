Trending :
NRC is mischievous plan to divide India: Chidambaram

NRC is mischievous plan to divide India: Chidambaram
Highlights

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the National Register of Citizens a 'sinister and mischievous plan' to divide the country.

New Delhi:Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dubbed the National Register of Citizens a "sinister and mischievous plan" to divide the country.

Addressing a press conference, he also said there is a world of difference between the National Population Register of 2010 and the NPR of 2020.

The NPR of 2020 with additional fields of information is a disguised attempt to carry out an Assam NRC-like exercise throughout the country and must be "stoutly opposed", the Congress leader told reporters.

