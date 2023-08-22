Nuh violence accused arrested after encounter

Following an encounter, the Crime Branch has arrested an accused involved in the July 31 communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district that killed six people, police said on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, a team from the district Crime Branch arrested Aamir, a resident of Dhidara village in Nuh, after the encounter in the the ravines of the Aravalli mountain range on Tuesday. The suspect received a bullet injury in the leg during the gunfight.

"The accused has been admitted to Nalhad medical hospital for further treatment. An illegal country-made pistol and 5 tramps were also recovered from the possession of the accused," Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.



So far, 61 FIRs have been registered in the Nuh violence case and 280 people have been arrested, police said.



Twelve FIRs have been lodged against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media. Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours, adding that police would strictly deal with the violators.