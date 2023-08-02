Nuh violence: CM Khattar stressed on maintaining social peace

New Delhi: In the midst of the Nuh violence, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated on Wednesday that the government can't provide security to everyone. We need to improve the environment since neither the police nor the army can protect everyone. This societal peace must be maintained.

In a press conference, CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that while the police cannot protect everyone in every country, an environment must be created in order for violence to stop.The chief minister also advised people to maintain peace, harmony, and fraternity. Allowing tensions to rise might harm people's sense of fraternity, he added, adding that unity and brotherhood are necessary for the state's overall growth. Following this, he stated that 20 central forces units were deployed in the state, 14 of which were in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad.

In response to the arrest of Monu Manesar, Khattar stated, We have no input on that. We are assisting the Rajasthan government. "The previous case against Monu Manesar was handled by the Rajasthan government," he explained. I have informed the Rajasthan government that whatever assistance you require, we will provide it. We are ready to help you. Rajasthan police are on the lookout. Where is it, and where is its input? The Rajasthan Police Department is free to act.In reality, Monu Manesar had issued a video in which he urged people to take part in the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh. The Rajasthan Police arrested Monu Manesar in connection with the murders of Nasir and Junaid.

Khattar stated that anyone involved in violence will not be spared and that action will be taken. He stated that a plan would be developed to analyze the damage to people's properties in Nuh. He further stated, "We have passed an act that provides that for any damage caused to public property, the government issues compensation, but for private property, the people who caused the damage are liable to compensate." As a result, we will make provisions for the loss of public property and seek restitution from those accountable for private property.

According to Khattar, six individuals were killed in communal violence in the state on Wednesday, including two house guards, and 116 people were arrested in these cases.He stated that following the conflicts in Nuh, incidences of violence in other areas had been brought under control, and the situation was now back to normal.

Notably, Communal violence erupted in Nuh on Monday (July 31) after a crowd attempted to disrupt the Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession. As soon as word of the violence in Nuh spread, it spread to other regions of the state, including Gurugram.