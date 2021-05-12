O2 crisis: 26 Covid patients die in Goa 

Panaji/New Delhi/ Mumbai: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said 26 Covid patients died at the state- run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the early hours and sought an investigation by the High Court to find out the exact cause.

He said these fatalities occurred between 2 am and 6 am "which is a fact", but remained evasive about the cause. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited GMCH, said the gap between the "availability of medical oxygen and its supply to wards in the GMCH might have caused some issues for the patients" even as he stressed that there is no scarcity of oxygen supply in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Rane admitted the shortfall in the supply of medical oxygen at the GMCH as of Monday. "The high court should investigate the reasons behind these deaths. The HC should also intervene and prepare a white paper on oxygen supply to the GMCH, which would help to set the things right," the health minister said after CM's visit to the GMCH.

Rane said the medical oxygen requirement of the facility as of Monday was 1,200 jumbo cylinders of which only 400 were supplied.

Amid a shortage of vaccine, the Maharashtra government decided to divert three lakh vials of Covaxin meant for the 18-44 age group for the use of the people aged 45 years and above. Speaking to reporters, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said more than five lakh people above 45 years are awaiting the second dose for the want of the vaccine.

The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said, rejecting reports that the Indian strain of the virus reached Thailand from the country.

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said. On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a note caution and pointed to the need to monitor new variants of coronavirus, including the so-called Indian variant which has now been classed as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by Public Health England (PHE).