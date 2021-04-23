'O2 only for 3 hours'

New Delhi: An oxygen mask strapped to his face and heard gasping for breath, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj released a video from his hospital bed in Delhi imploring the centre and the Haryana government to show a "big heart" and provide oxygen. There is only three hours of oxygen left in the hospital he is admitted, said the Covid-19 positive AAP leader.

Delhi has been battling acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that in some hospitals no medical oxygen is left.

"The hospital in which I am admitted has only three hours of oxygen left. When I remove this mask, it feels like a non-swimmer has been pushed into a pool and is gasping for breath," said the Greater Kailash MLA.

The AAP leader urged the centre and the Haryana government to work together and not stop the supply of oxygen from reaching Delhi.

"A lot of people are dependent on oxygen and without oxygen, these people will die just like fish die in the absence of water. This is a time for all to come together to work," Mr Bharadwaj said in Hindi in the video.