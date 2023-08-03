Live
- School job case: Sujay Badra used bank accounts of relatives to divert ill-gotten money, claims ED
- BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
- G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
- Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
- Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
- Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
- AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
- Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system
- Alia Bhatt approaching with a strong line-up after ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’
- Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 44 pc to Rs 677 crore
Just In
School job case: Sujay Badra used bank accounts of relatives to divert ill-gotten money, claims ED
BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system
Anticipating a “medium” flood in the Mahanadi river system following heavy rains for three consecutive days in the State due to a deep depression over Bay of Bengal
Bhubaneswar: Anticipating a “medium” flood in the Mahanadi river system following heavy rains for three consecutive days in the State due to a deep depression over Bay of Bengal, Odisha government has deployed NDRF, ODRAF and Fire services personnel in 15 districts likely to be affected by flood.
As many as 3,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer places. More people will be shifted from low-lying areas in the districts of the delta region. The Special Relief Commissioner has asked the districts' authorities and the Water Resources department to ensure 24×7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with the support of the police, officials said.
Water Resources department officials said the water level is also rising in rivers across Odisha, other than Mahanadi due to the incessant rains.