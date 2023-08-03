Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system

Bhubaneswar: Anticipating a “medium” flood in the Mahanadi river system following heavy rains for three consecutive days in the State due to a deep depression over Bay of Bengal, Odisha government has deployed NDRF, ODRAF and Fire services personnel in 15 districts likely to be affected by flood.



As many as 3,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer places. More people will be shifted from low-lying areas in the districts of the delta region. The Special Relief Commissioner has asked the districts' authorities and the Water Resources department to ensure 24×7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with the support of the police, officials said.

Water Resources department officials said the water level is also rising in rivers across Odisha, other than Mahanadi due to the incessant rains.