Odisha Assembly Speaker suspends 12 Cong leaders for 7 days over noisy protests

Bhubaneswar: The Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Surama Padhy, on Tuesday suspended 12 out of the 14 legislators of the Congress for seven working days for allegedly disrespecting the Speaker and unruly behaviour in the House. The Congress leaders have been holding noisy protests while demanding the constitution of a House committee over cases of atrocities against women in Odisha.

All the Congress legislators, including the party’s Legislature Party leader, Rama Chandra Kadam, have been suspended for seven days after a notice was moved by government Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan, during the afternoon session on Tuesday.

However, senior Congress leaders Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena have escaped the suspension.

The Congress leaders facing suspension include, Rama Chandra Kadam, C.S. Rajan Ekka, Dasarathi Gomango, Ashok Das, Satyajeet Gomango, Sagar Das, Prafula Pradhan, Sofia Firdous, Kadraka Appalaswamy, Mangu Khilla, Nilamadhab Hikaka and Pabitra Saunta.

The Congress party members have been staging protests in the House by beating gongs and other traditional musical instruments for the last few days leading to multiple adjournments.

They alleged that incidents of crime against women have registered a significant increase under the BJP’s rule in Odisha in the last nine months and had been protesting to press their demand for the constitution of the House committee.

The Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly on Monday warned the Congress and asked the party to desist from creating a din in the House. However, the Congress leaders continued their protest with musical instruments on Tuesday as well, leading to the suspension.

The Congress will stage a gherao of Odisha Assembly over the issue of women’s safety on March 27.

Reacting to the suspension of 12 Congress legislators, the main Opposition Biju Janata Dal leaders called it an act of highhandedness by the ruling BJP while the Congress leaders called it undemocratic.

It is pertinent here to mention that Speaker Surama Padhy on March 11 suspended Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati from the House for seven days following a scuffle with the ruling BJP members in the House.