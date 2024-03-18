Live
Just In
Odisha BJP chief leaves for Delhi with names of candidates
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: Even as uncertainty looms over the potential pre-poll alliance between the BJD and the BJP, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal left for New Delhi on Monday for discussions with the central leadership regarding the list of potential candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Samal carried the shortlisted list of candidates prepared by the State election committee, which had convened on Saturday. He was accompanied by Odisha BJP’s organisational secretary Manas Mohanty.
Senior BJP leader and MP Jual Oram said there is no confusion among party workers regarding any potential alliance. He confirmed that the State party has forwarded a list of probable candidates to the central leadership.
