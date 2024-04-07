Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri Samantasinghar on Sunday resigned from the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal. Lekhasri is the second Odisha BJP vice-president after Bhrugu Baxipatra to resign from the BJP weeks before the polls and join the BJD.

Lekhasri said she had worked with all sincerity and commitment for the BJP for the last 10 years. “Despite all the sincerity and hard work, I could not earn the trust of the leadership. Hence, I feel there is nothing left for me to do here and my desire to serve the people of Odisha is being hampered,'' Lekhasri said.

“I thank BJD for accepting me. I am inspired by the developmental activities of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. I will do my best for the BJD,'' she told reporters.

Since BJD has yet to announce the name of its candidate from Balasore Lok Sabha seat, she may try for a ticket from the seat.