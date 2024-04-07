Live
- TN tops the number of requests in Election Commission of India's Suvidha portal
- Lucknow Police seek power to remove illegal vendors, seize their goods
- NPP partner of NDA but people of NE first choice for party: Meghalaya CM
- Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri joins BJD
- 74 pc Indians in favour of govt creating mandatory BIS standard for hospital bills: Report
- Attacks on Central investigating agencies in Bengal have become regular: PM Modi
- Youth stabbed to death over matchbox in Delhi, two juveniles apprehended
- IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl as SKY returns for MI
- Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency
- Student from Rajasthan commits suicide in Gujarat's Parul University
Just In
Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri joins BJD
Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri Samantasinghar on Sunday resigned from the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhasri Samantasinghar on Sunday resigned from the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal. Lekhasri is the second Odisha BJP vice-president after Bhrugu Baxipatra to resign from the BJP weeks before the polls and join the BJD.
Lekhasri said she had worked with all sincerity and commitment for the BJP for the last 10 years. “Despite all the sincerity and hard work, I could not earn the trust of the leadership. Hence, I feel there is nothing left for me to do here and my desire to serve the people of Odisha is being hampered,'' Lekhasri said.
“I thank BJD for accepting me. I am inspired by the developmental activities of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. I will do my best for the BJD,'' she told reporters.
Since BJD has yet to announce the name of its candidate from Balasore Lok Sabha seat, she may try for a ticket from the seat.