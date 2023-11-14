Odisha cabinet approves 12 key proposals

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday took several key decisions including the approval for the construction of the first phase of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project. As many as 12 proposals of 11 departments have been approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The cabinet in a meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan approved the budget outlay of Rs 5929.38 crore for the construction of Metro rail project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square in the first phase which is scheduled to be completed within four years.

The 26 Km long stretch from Airport to Trisulia will have 20 metro stations at Capital Hospital, Raj Mahal Square, Vani Vihar Square, Jayadev Vihar Square and Patia Square.

The metro rail tracks and stations will be on elevated viaducts. Similarly, ultra-modern coaches and advanced ticketing system and signaling system will be adopted in the metro rail project.

As per the decision, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited will be engaged as turn-key consultants for the construction of the Bhubaneswar Metro project under Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited will be paid Rs 326.56 crore as the consultant fee.

The Chief Minister had earlier sanctioned for the augmentation of infrastructure for the Metro rail project on April 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the "Ama Hospital" programme which has been launched under the 5T initiative earlier this year aiming to transform and strengthen the public health infrastructure at district headquarter hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres across the state.

“Under this initiative, the state government is making all efforts to transform all Public Health Facilities at DHH, SDH, CHC and PHC level in a phased manner to be oriented towards patient comfort and care,” the press release reads.

Under the scheme, the health facilities across the state will have improved patient waiting area with all basic patient amenities, help desk with maps to guide the patients and their attendants to access the services in hospitals, opening of more number of drug distribution counters, hygienic toilet facilities, paved internal roads with sheds, attendant rest sheds, digital display boards, online registration system etc.



The state government will spend Rs 3388.73 crore to implement the scheme at 1858 public health facilities in the state in a phased manner during 2023-24 to 2027-28. In the first year, 149 public health facilities are being strengthened.



The government has also decided to make amendments in the Odisha Regulation-2 being enforced in Scheduled areas of the state so that the tribals can transfer their lands to non-tribals with permission from the Sub Collector or the Collector. Several other important proposals were approved by the state cabinet in today’s meeting too.