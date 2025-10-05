Odisha CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for NaMo semiconductor lab approval

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said that the approval for setting up 'NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory' at IIT, Bhubaneswar will boost research and enhance the state's role in the national and global semiconductor sector.

He also extended sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the 'NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory' at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Taking to his X account, CM Majhi on Sunday wrote: “I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi and Union Minister for Electronics & IT Shri @AshwiniVaishnawJi for approving the ‘NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory’ at IIT Bhubaneswar.”

He further highlighted that with the Odisha Cabinet recently approving the State Semiconductor Policy and several MoUs signed with leading semiconductor companies, this initiative will position Odisha as a hub for semiconductor research, design, and advanced manufacturing.

“I am confident that the 'NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory' will inspire our youth, accelerate research, and further strengthen Odisha’s position on the national and global semiconductor map, while advancing ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives,” added Majhi.

In a major step towards strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) on Sunday announced that union minister for Electronics & IT Vaishnaw has approved the setting up of the ‘NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory’ at IIT Bhubaneswar.

The ministry further revealed that the project, estimated to cost Rs 4.95 crore, will be funded under the MPLAD Scheme.

The NaMo Semiconductor Lab aims to empower India’s youth with industry-ready semiconductor skills and contribute to the country’s growing pool of chip design talent.

“It will help position IIT Bhubaneswar as a leading centre for semiconductor research, training, and innovation,” the ministry said.

“The facility is expected to play a key role in preparing skilled professionals for the upcoming chip manufacturing and packaging units across the country,” the ministry added.

The new lab will act as a catalyst for the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives by supporting research and innovation in semiconductor design and fabrication.