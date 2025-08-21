Odisha CM Majhi calls for global collaboration to ensure peaceful human-elephant coexistence

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated a two-day international workshop on 'Best Practices in Human-Elephant Coexistence' in Bhubaneswar, calling for global collaboration to ensure an end to human-elephant conflict.

The workshop aims to strengthen elephant conservation efforts and explore sustainable solutions to reduce human-elephant conflicts.

The workshop brought together conservationists, researchers, policymakers, and international delegates from India and abroad to discuss strategies for mitigating human-elephant conflict and ensuring sustainable coexistence.

"This workshop was not just a discussion, but the beginning of a coordinated global movement where Odisha is leading from the front. The intensity of the challenge is matched only by our collective resolve.

"We have moved beyond merely managing conflict to actively building pathways for coexistence. The key takeaway is clear: The future of the elephant is inextricably linked to the well-being and involvement of the communities who live alongside them," he added.

On this occasion, CM Majhi also declared that the state government is going to establish the world's first 'Centre for Species Survival: Asian Elephant' at Godibari near Chandaka Wildlife Division, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the IUCN Species Survival Commission, Wildlife Trust of India, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

"This centre will drive research, policy, and best practices — not just for Odisha, but for all of South and Southeast Asia. The initiative has set a new global benchmark in conservation of the Asian Elephant. It will serve as a regional hub for advancing science, shaping policy and driving community action across South-East Asia for elephant conservation,” said CM Majhi.

Addressing dignitaries, delegates, and experts from India and abroad, the Chief Minister highlighted that elephants are more than animals who are part of our identity, history, and spirituality in Odisha.

He stressed that the elephant, as the National Heritage Animal, truly holds a special place in our hearts.

"Expansion of agriculture, and infrastructure growth have been reducing traditional elephant habitats, resulting in man-elephant conflict," said the CM expressing concern over rising conflicts due to habitat loss.

The CM also outlined Odisha’s initiatives, including mapping elephant corridors, restoring degraded forests, empowering local protection groups through Gaja Saathi and Vana Surakshya Samitis, strengthening anti-poaching squads, and using GPS collars, drones, and AI cameras for tracking elephant movement.

He also highlighted Odisha’s comprehensive approach to manage this challenge by protecting elephants while safeguarding communities.

“Our vision is to create a development model for Odisha where elephants roam freely, our forests remain healthy, and communities coexist in peace with animals. This model will inspire the rest of the world," he expressed confidence.

The state government has been actively working to prevent elephants from straying into human settlements by ensuring food security in forests, including paddy cultivation, and by establishing elephant corridors to safeguard both wildlife and communities.

The two-day workshop will witness technical sessions, deliberations, and experience-sharing among experts from across the globe to evolve sustainable strategies for peaceful human-elephant co-existence.







