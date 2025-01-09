Odisha eyeing to be among top 5 economies: CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said Odisha aspires to be among the top five State economies in the country by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence.

While addressing the joint business session between MEA and Odisha organised as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Majhi said India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world and at present the fastest-growing big economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Odisha also aspires to be a part of this growth journey, while from the 13th biggest economy in the country with about 100 billion USD economy we want to propel ourselves to be among the top five economies in the country,” he said. “I hope as the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence in 2047. We will achieve this goal and Odisha will be in the proud club with a 1.5 trillion dollar economy,” Majhi said.

He said India is the favourite destination of globalFDI in the world and Odisha wants to be the favourite destination of FDI in India.

To realise this goal, he said, the foundation has to be strong and should be laid early, which the State is doing with Utkarsh Odisha (a business summit to be held later this month).

Majhi said the State has a defined and clear roadmap and its vision for transformation is centred on future-ready sectors such as renewable energy advanced manufacturing, petrochemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Addressing the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is using 3Ts (Trade, Technology and Tourism) to evaluate foreign policies.

He urged the investors among the India diaspora to look into the 3Ts when they are in Odisha.