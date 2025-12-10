RSPL Welfare Foundation Partners with Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India for Unity Cup 2025

Bengaluru: RSPL Welfare Foundation joined hands with the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI), to support the Unity Cup 2025 – the India-Nepal Wheelchair Basketball Championship and Cultural Exchange at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Uttar Pradesh.

In collaboration with the South Asian Para Sports Federation (SAPSF), Yuva Kranti Sena (YKS), and the Sport Works 360 Foundation, the Unity Cup 2025 successfully brought together wheelchair basketball athletes from both India and Nepal for friendly basketball competitions and valuable cross-cultural exchange.

The event was organized on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025, aligned with the United Nations' theme for the year, “Fostering Disability Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress.” It also saw senior dignitaries from the Paralympic Committee of India, Sports Authority of India, representatives from Nepal and Bhutan, along with organisations supporting disability inclusion. Their presence offered crucial support to the athletes, celebrating the spirit of inclusion in sports.

Speaking about RSPL’s vision to create inclusive society, Sushil Bajpai, Director, RSPL said, “At RSPL, we are committed to contributing towards a more inclusive society — one that provides equal opportunities and celebrates ability in all its forms. Supporting para-sports is not just an act of responsibility, but a reflection of our belief in empowerment, resilience, and human potential.”

Speaking about RSPL’s commitment towards social inclusion, Mamta Malik – Head CSR and Corporate Communications said, “Unity Cup 2025 stands as a harbinger of the growing impact of inclusive sports. Watching these incredible athletes display passion, resilience, and teamwork is deeply inspiring. At RSPL Welfare Foundation, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities, challenge perceptions, and create platforms where talent can shine without limitations. Our commitment remains focused on fostering opportunities that enable individuals to realise their potential and participate with dignity on national and international stages.”

Earlier this year, in April 2025, RSPL Welfare Foundation (RSPLWF), in collaboration with Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI), also supported the ‘Advanced Wheelchair Basketball Camp’ for India’s U25 team. The contribution played a crucial role in enhancing the team’s skills and preparing them for national and international competition. RSPLWF continues to reinforce its commitment to empowering para-athletes across various sports, including javelin, wrestling, and table tennis, by helping them achieve their aspirations and represent India on the world stage.