Odisha government clears 12 projects worth Rs 2k crores

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government recently approved 12 investment projects of Rs 2,071 crore which create employment opportunities for more than 3,535 persons.

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, approved the projects from various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, food processing, manufacturing and mineral, said Hemant Kumar Sharma, principal secretary (industries).

The government approved the proposal of Shree Metaliks Ltd to set up an iron ore beneficiation and pellet-making plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 650 crore.

Similarly, the proposal of Siddhiridhi International Pvt Ltd to set up a pellet plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 308 crore was also approved.

While clearing the projects, the CS directed the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) to make a realistic assessment of land and water requirements, as per the benchmark set against different types of industries.

While emphasising expeditious completion of construction, he directed industries to hire youths 'skilled in Odisha'.

The approved projects include proposal of Swosti Premium to set up Goplpur Palm Resort in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 95 crore, and employment opportunities for over 230 persons; Pushpam Realty resort and spa facility in Puri district against an investment of Rs 67.27 crore, and employment opportunity for over 500 persons; Ashribad Engineering and Construction Pvt Ltd to set up a 5-star hotel in Khordha district envisaging an investment of Rs 59.33 crore, and employment opportunity for over 151 persons; Panchawati Steels sponge iron and steel billet plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 203 crore, and employment opportunity for more than 300 persons.