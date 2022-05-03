Odisha government to release Rs 804 crore in bank accounts of 40 lakh farmers

Under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the Odisha government is all set to release Rs 804 crore on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday, benefitting 40 lakh farmers of Odisha. Odisha Agriculture Minister Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo put up an advertisement in the newspaper on Tuesday morning stating, "the Odisha government will be releasing Rs 804 crores in the bank accounts of 40 lakh farmers in the state."

According to Sahoo, Odisha is now a state who is topping in paddy procurement and fisheries, in comparison to other states. The Agriculture Minister showed up as the Chief Guest during Bhumi Pujan and initiated the Akhi Muthi Anukula. He also inaugurated an exhibition stall at the State Level Farm Machinery Testing and Training Centre in Bhubaneswar's Baramunda and ploughed the field with a farmer.

Akshaya Tritiya is an Agrarian festival that marks the commencement of agricultural activities in the state and is celebrated by performing 'Akhi Muthi Anukula'. Akhi Muthi Anukula is the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields after the ploughing.

According to the rituals, the farmers wear new clothes and carry a decorated basket of seeds to their fields. These seeds are then offered to Goddess Lakshmi, while also praying for a rich harvest season. Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department also celebrated the State Level Krushi Divas in Bhubaneswar.

The word Akshaya means refers to the one who never diminishes positivity. According to several Hindu beliefs, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. Most people purchase Gold on this day as it is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future. Akshaya Tritiya is considered a highly auspicious and holy day for Hindu communities.

In most parts of the country, Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. As per the Hindu calendar, they (Parashurama Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya) falls on the Tritiya (third day) of 'Shukla paksha' in Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May.