Odisha govt, JNU sign pact for Odia studies’ facility

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday signed an MoU with New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the establishment of a centre for Odia studies at the varsity.

The proposed Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies aims at delving into the leadership, governance and contribution of former chief minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik, officials said.

The MoU was signed here between Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agrawal and JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, on the sidelines of the three-day World Odia Language Conference, which will conclude on Monday. The Odisha government will provide a one-time assistance of Rs 10 crore for the educational facility.

Besides Biju Patnaik’s leadership and governance, the centre will study the Jagannath culture and manuscriptology of ancient Odia literature, the officials said.

Pandit said the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies would create favourable conditions for promotion of Odia language, literature and culture.

