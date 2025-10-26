Odisha in a state of readiness

Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting with district collectors and directed them to remain prepared for any eventuality in view of the heavy rains in South Odisha due to the cyclonic storm crossing Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

“Around 15 districts in coastal and southern regions of the State are likely to be impacted by the changed weather condition. Though the IMD has forecast that the cyclone will cross AP coast, we are keeping all apparatus ready if the cyclone changes its direction. All necessary measures have been taken based on past experiences,” Pujari said.

He said, “Relief materials, medicines and other essential supplies are sufficiently stocked for emergency. District authorities have been asked to give priority to saving human and animal lives while protecting property.”

The minister said that the State government has already kept NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services teams ready for any eventuality. The collectors of Balasore and Ganjam have cancelled the leaves of government employees in wake of the impending weather condition, the minister added.

With IMD issuing alerts on sea conditions, authorities have started using public address systems and informing fishermen not to venture into the ocean from October 25 to 29. Awareness drives through loudspeakers are being conducted along the coast, officials said.