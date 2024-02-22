Odisha needs double engine govt, says Rajnath

Berhampur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Odisha needs ''double engine'' government for steady progress along with the rest of the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Ambapua near Berhampur, Rajnath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special attention towards Odisha. While the previous Congress-led UPA government had provided only Rs 3 lakh-crore to the State in 10 years, the BJP-led NDA government has allotted over Rs 18 lakh-crore to the State after coming to power in 2014, he said.

Party workers from five Lok Sabha segments - Berhampur, Aska, Bhubaneswar, Kandhamal and Puri - attended the meeting.

Earlier, addressing party workers of four Lok Sabha constituencies of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bolangir, Rajnath said the BJP has ended the ''credibility crisis in politics'' created by the Congress and the saffron party has won the trust of people by fulfilling promises.