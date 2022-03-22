Odisha observes ‘Pakhala Dibas’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday observed the 'Pakhala Divas' marking the popularity of the State's main staple food since ages even in the age of pizzas, burgers and other fast-food items.

March 20 is observed as Pakhala Divas to promote cuisine in modern era. The initiative was started in 2015 by Odias to celebrate their traditional food worldwide. Pakhala (rice water) is the Odia term for an Indian dish consisting of cooked rice that is lightly fermented in water.

The social media platforms were busy with a large number of people posting pictures of them observing the Pakhala Divas. This particular Odia food is consumed by all from ultra-rich families to the working and labour classes.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who spent most of his youth in foreign countries before entering politics in 1997, also claimed that Pakhala is his favourite dish.

Patnaik's love for Pakhala came to the fore in 2018 when he invited national leaders like the then President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, BJP veteran L K Advani and CPI(M) stalwart Sitaram Yechury to his residence and served 'Pakhala' in the lunch.