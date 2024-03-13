Live
Just In
Odisha Padma awardees to get honourarium of Rs 25,000 every month
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday announced to pay Rs 25,000 every month to the notable sons of the land who have been conferred with Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India.
The Padma Awards are given to eminent personalities for their distinguished services to the nation in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri every year.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that the eminent persons of the state who have received different Padma awards have brought glory to Odisha through their talent and service.
“Recognising their (Padma awardees) enormous contributions towards the society, Chief MinisterNaveen Patnaik has decided to give them monthly Rs 25,000 as honourarium in their respect. The honourarium amount will be paid from April month of the current year,” reads the CMO’s release.