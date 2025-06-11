Odisha pays tribute to Birsa Munda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and several other dignitaries paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary on Monday. Majhi paid floral tributes to a statue of Munda on the Assembly premises and remembered his contribution towards the freedom struggle.

“I pay my respectful tributes to the great freedom fighter and tribal leader Dharti Abha Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his martyrdom day,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Munda led a tribal movement against the British rule and died in captivity in 1900 at the age of around 25 years. His birth anniversary on November 15 is commemorated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’. He was born on November 15, 1875.

Meanwhile, political leaders cutting across party lines, paid tributes to Odisha’s first woman chief minister Nandini Satpathy on her 94th birth anniversary. “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Nandini Satpathy -- the first woman chief minister of Odisha, an eminent orator, distinguished writer and widely revered as the Iron Lady of Odisha -- I pay my solemn and respectful tributes to her eternal soul,” senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo wrote on X.

Satpathy’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the State remained a beacon of inspiration for all, he said.

Remembering the former chief minister, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, said her contribution to politics, Odia art and literature is unparalleled. The work she did for the progress of the State will always make her memorable, Patnaik wrote on X.

The BJD MP, Sasmit Patra, said, “On the birth anniversary of the former chief minister of Odisha, I pay profound tribute to Nandini Satpathy, a trailblazing stateswoman, fearless reformist and towering literary icon.” Her legacy continues to ignite generations with the courage to uphold justice, advance equality and empower the voiceless, Patra said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and other senior party leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Satpathy here. Das said the former chief minister had done a lot for the people of Odisha and for the party.