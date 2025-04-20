Odisha: Rape-accused shoots self to implicate victim’s family members in false case

A rape accused shot self to implicate the family members of the victim woman in a false criminal case in Balipatana area of Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to media persons, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said that one Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra lodged a complaint at the Balipatana police station of the city in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, alleging that two persons fired bullets at him while he was going to a nearby place to watch ‘Rama Leela’.

DCP Meena said that Dipti claimed that he was shot by one Sambit Mohapatra and Rajkishore Behera, causing injury to his left arm on Sunday midnight.

“The police started an investigation, registering a case on the basis of the written complaint lodged by Dipti. However, we suspected Dipti's version from the very beginning, following scientific analysis of the gunshot injuries on his left arm. We came to know that a case has been registered against him at Mahila Police station last year on the charges of rape and making viral of obscene photos and videos of victim girl. He was later arrested and forwarded to court in the case,” said DCP Meena.

The DCP said that the victim lady had earlier registered a case (104/24) against Dipti at the Mahila police station, Bhubaneswar, on June 10, 2024.

The DCP said that the police arrested the accused Dipti on June 21, 2024 and later submitted a chargesheet in the case after completion of the investigation.

“Subsequently, the accused after getting released on bail hatched this plan to take revenge on the rape victim’s family. As per the plan, Dipti inflicted injury on himself with a firearm but accused the family members of this act,” he said.

He added that the police on Sunday arrested the accused Dipti along with two of his associates- Amaresh Pradhan and Tofan Bisoi- who have helped him in the case.

An official said that the accused, Amaresh Pradhan, arranged the firearms, and the middleman and Tofan Bisoi supplied the firearms.

“Tofan Bisoi was present at the spot at the time of firing. After the occurrence, Tofan Bisoi left the spot with the firearms,” he said.

He said that the police have seized one empty cartridge, three mobile phones, one 9 mm pistol and four live ammunition from the possession of the accused.