Odisha registers negative growth in road accidents

Bhubaneswar:Odisha has registered a negative growth in road accidents and fatalities related to accidents in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period last year.

While road accidents have come down by 7.56 per cent, the fatalities have also decreased by 6.24 per cent during the period. The State recorded 2,897 road accidents resulting in 1,397 deaths in the second quarter, whereas, 3,134 accidents and 1,490 deaths were registered during the second quarter in the previous year.

As far as injuries are concerned, a total of 2,572 people were injured in the second quarter of this year as against 2,871 injuries during the same period in 2022.

''The Transport department, in collaboration with Odisha Police, is observing every Tuesday as Zero Tolerance Day against traffic rule violations. The negative growth in road accidents and fatalities has been achieved due to strict enforcement of road safety norms across the State,'' said P K Mohanty, Joint Commissioner, Transport, Road Safety.

The 'Zero Fatality Week' was observed from April 1 to 7 as part of an intensified awareness-cum-enforcement campaign to reduce road accident deaths. There was 33.15 per cent decrease in accidents and 15 per cent decrease in fatalities during Zero Fatality Week as compared to the same period of last year.

Mohanty said, ''The aim is to sensitise the public that road safety is a shared responsibility and together we can make a difference.'' Odisha has adopted four-fold strategy to make the roads safe through 4Es - enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering and emergency care, he said.