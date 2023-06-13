Live
- Coast ready to green western Ghats region
- Minister Niranjan warn traders against selling cotton seeds at exorbitant prices
- Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birth Right by Rainbow, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad gets JCI accreditation
- iHub-Data opens applications for UG engineering students
- Centre is making efforts to create jobs: Kishan Reddy
- Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
- Haryana to shift warehouses outside cities: Manohar Lal Khattar
- Jagan Promises Dearness relief to pensioners
- Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by 'suicide'
- Guj Cyclone-Trains cancelled. Five Central Ministers positioned in Gujarat
Odisha TATA steel plant accident 19 injured
New Delhi: An industrial accident at a Tata Steel Ltd plant in Odisha's Meramandali has "affected" some workers, the company said in a statement today, adding they have been taken to a hospital. About 19 were injured, though Tata Steel is yet to confirm this.
"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," Tata Steel said in the statement.
The plant's premises have been cordoned off and emergency services have been activated, the company said. were immediately shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the company's ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics," Tata Steel said.